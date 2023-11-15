American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.44

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $54.29, with a volume of 26990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Equity Investment Life news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,051 shares of company stock worth $29,282,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

