American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $397,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $157.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

