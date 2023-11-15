American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of American International Group worth $367,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of American International Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 457,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,341,000 after acquiring an additional 130,700 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 253,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

American International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

