Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.46. 18,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

