Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $280.16 Average PT from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.15.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Amgen
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of AMGN opened at $270.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $291.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
