Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $280.16 Average PT from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $270.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $291.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

