Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after buying an additional 756,463 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 262,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.