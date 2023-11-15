Analyzing Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.49 billion 4.71 $520.52 million $1.66 31.07 Titan Pharmaceuticals $560,000.00 10.73 -$10.21 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Novozymes A/S and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 3 3 0 2.50 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 17.98% 23.19% 11.33% Titan Pharmaceuticals -2,137.63% -949.26% -254.32%

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion. It also provides textile solutions, such as biopreparation, biopolishing, bleach clean-up, denim abrasion and finishing, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers solutions for pulp & paper, including fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, starch modification, and deinking; leather solutions comprising acid bating, area expansion, bating, degreasing, soaking, and unhairing and liming; and water and waste management solutions, which consist of bioaugmentation, biogas, and sludge management. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis, as well as rTrypsin for cell culture; and human health and protein solutions. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.