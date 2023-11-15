Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. 30,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,083. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

