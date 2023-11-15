Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on APLE. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

APLE stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,785,000 after buying an additional 793,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after buying an additional 254,813 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after buying an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after buying an additional 1,170,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

