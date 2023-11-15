Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $155.51

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.51 and last traded at $155.20, with a volume of 395598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

