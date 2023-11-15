Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARMK. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. 688,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,167. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 10.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,237,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

