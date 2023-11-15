ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.08

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.08 and last traded at $122.19, with a volume of 7580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,779 shares of company stock worth $1,794,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ArcBest by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.