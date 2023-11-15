Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Up 5%

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 122,478 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 116,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$41.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.