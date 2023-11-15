Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Up 5%

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 122,478 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 116,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Arianne Phosphate Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$41.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34.
Arianne Phosphate Company Profile
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arianne Phosphate
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.