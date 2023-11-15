Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,510,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.27. 70,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,835. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

