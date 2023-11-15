Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Up 26.0% in October

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AROW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. 3,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AROW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Financial

In other news, Director Colin L. Read bought 1,876 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $42,847.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,976.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrow Financial news, Director Colin L. Read purchased 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,847.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,976.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Dake purchased 4,800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $98,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,350.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $354,334 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. King Wealth grew its position in Arrow Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 69,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

