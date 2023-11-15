Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Atkore worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 8.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 776,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,030,000 after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Down 0.1 %

ATKR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.36. 18,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.13. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.14. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.