Atrion Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.20 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Atrion has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

NASDAQ ATRI traded up $15.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.02 and a 200 day moving average of $488.57. Atrion has a one year low of $305.05 and a one year high of $705.74.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

