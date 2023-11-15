Atrion Co. (ATRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Atrion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

ATRI traded up $15.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.57. Atrion has a 12 month low of $305.05 and a 12 month high of $705.74.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,941,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atrion by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

