AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

