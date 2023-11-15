Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

