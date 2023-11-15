Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.16 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

