Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIG opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

