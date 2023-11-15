Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $243.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.