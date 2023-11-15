Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 875 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $430.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $431.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

