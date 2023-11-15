Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the October 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Barclays Price Performance

BCS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648,368. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 236.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Barclays by 127.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

