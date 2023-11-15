Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $109.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $723.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $109.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

