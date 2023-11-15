Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2023

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Belite Bio Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Belite Bio stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Our Latest Report on BLTE

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Belite Bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.