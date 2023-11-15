Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Belite Bio Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Belite Bio stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Belite Bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

