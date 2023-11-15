Benchmark Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $65.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KGI Securities cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. 8,049,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.36 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SEA by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

