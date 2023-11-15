Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.52.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,969,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,117. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

