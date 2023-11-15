Benchmark Trims Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Target Price to $7.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GETY. Macquarie cut their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Imperial Capital raised Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NYSE GETY traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 142,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,199. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

In related news, CMO Gene Foca sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,725.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Gene Foca sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,925 shares in the company, valued at $789,857.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,096 shares of company stock worth $3,560,134. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

