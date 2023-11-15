Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 790 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $414.50. The stock had a trading volume of 742,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,388. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

