Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 5.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 530,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 31.8% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 215,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 51,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 46.8% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

UJUN traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. 3,584 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

