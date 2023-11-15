Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 4,958 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 2.4% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $21,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 59.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,089. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

