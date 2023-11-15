Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.19. 219,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,639. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.