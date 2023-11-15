Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 244,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.24 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

