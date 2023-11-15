Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. 137,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,834. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $86.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Incyte from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

