Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $214,363,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

MOH traded up $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $367.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.