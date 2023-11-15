Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 5.10% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSEARCA:GINN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438. The stock has a market cap of $333.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

