Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. 221,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,269. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.