Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. 48,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,537. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

