Berger Financial Group Inc Has $10.13 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

SCHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,912. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

