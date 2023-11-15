Berger Financial Group Inc Has $19.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 195,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,731,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 399.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,113. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

