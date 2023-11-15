Berger Financial Group Inc Has $24.32 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $24,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 31,822 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 342,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 533,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

