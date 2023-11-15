Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Shares of CDW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.03. The stock had a trading volume of 61,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,980. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $219.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

