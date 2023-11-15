Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,150,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,002 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,093. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,200 shares of company stock worth $44,259,230. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.