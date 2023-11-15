Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.61 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.05% of F5 worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $166.13. 52,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.71. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $167.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,211. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

