Berger Financial Group Inc Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,751,051. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

