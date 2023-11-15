Berger Financial Group Inc Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.49. 180,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,721. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $295.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.