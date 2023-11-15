Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,828 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,494,390,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 158,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0502 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.