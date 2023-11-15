Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 554,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.